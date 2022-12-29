Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Tenable worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tenable by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 215,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

TENB opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

