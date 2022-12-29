Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.