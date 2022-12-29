Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,367 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

