Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.29 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $474.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $273.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

