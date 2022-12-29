Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.72. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

