Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Comfort Systems USA worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

