Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,649 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 548.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 73,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

