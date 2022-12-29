Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of LCI Industries worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

