Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

