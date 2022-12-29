Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,005 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 45,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 204,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

