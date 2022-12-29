Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 28,374 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

