Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Planet Fitness worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE PLNT opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.