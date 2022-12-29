Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Planet Fitness worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

