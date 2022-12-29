Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 87.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Insperity by 16.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $112.33 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

