Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Yum China by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,341,000 after purchasing an additional 639,614 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Yum China by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 439,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 417,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Yum China by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 386,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

