Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 11,114 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $333.95 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average is $289.09. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

