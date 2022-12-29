Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,125 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of DT Midstream worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DTM opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

