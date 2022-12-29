Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 12,770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 497,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 48,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

