Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,877 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Maximus worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maximus by 136.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maximus Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

MMS stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

