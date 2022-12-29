Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,272 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Snap worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

