Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 26,693 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

