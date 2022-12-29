Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 30,187 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

