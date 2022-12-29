Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,280 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Cosan worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cosan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cosan by 67.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cosan in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $20.97.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

