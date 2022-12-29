Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 419 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Nutanix worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 46.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 487,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,398. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

