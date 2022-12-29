Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,516 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 409,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 847,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

