Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 47,295 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,295 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

