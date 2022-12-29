Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 568 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $203,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

