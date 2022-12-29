Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 595,016 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

