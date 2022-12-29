Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,118 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $231.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 748.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

