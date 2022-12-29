Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 634,041 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,041 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

