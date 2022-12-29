Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 87,180 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,180 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

