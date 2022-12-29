Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Roku worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $241.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

