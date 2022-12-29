Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

