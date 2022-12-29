NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NVR were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $4,564.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,459.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,281.11. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,978.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.