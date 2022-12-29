Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

