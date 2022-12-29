ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

