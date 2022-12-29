Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Down 5.7 %

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.