Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.3 %

WST opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $474.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

