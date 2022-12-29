Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2,967.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 72.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.