Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 812.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

LSCC opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $79.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

