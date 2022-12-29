Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 539.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

