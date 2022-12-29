Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 605.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.2% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

DPZ stock opened at $344.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

