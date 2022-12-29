Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.