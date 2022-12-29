Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2,290.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.