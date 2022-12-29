Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

