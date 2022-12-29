Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,610 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1,266.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

NYSE SPG opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

