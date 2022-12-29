Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1,181.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $295.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.79.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

