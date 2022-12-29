Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $478,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,429. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

CAR stock opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.07 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

