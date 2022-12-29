Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

