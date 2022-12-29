Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 920,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

