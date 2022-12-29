PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $16,781,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.